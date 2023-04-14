Souness goes in hard on Liverpool star who has ‘a hell of a lot to say for himself’

He was known as a Liverpool hard man in his Anfield hey day and Graeme Souness still doesn’t pull any punches, only nowadays it’s off the pitch.

The fiery former midfielder isn’t shy of expressing an opinion or two, and on Friday he certainly did that when talking about one of Liverpool’s own.

It’s fair to argue that controversy followed the Scot from time to time in his playing and managerial days, perhaps none more so than when he placed a Galatasaray flag in the centre circle at the stadium of arch rivals, Fenerbahce, at the end of the two-legged Turkish Cup final.

When Souness played there was no quarter asked or given, but everything was left out there on the pitch.

Now, as a pundit, his comments are often as explosive as his playing style, and he hasn’t held back on his thoughts about Andy Robertson’s supposed coming together with assistant referee, Constantine Hatzidakis, and the aftermath of the incident with the Liverpool left-back.

“Robbo’s got a hell of a lot to say for himself and it was very much the case in that match against Arsenal,” Souness wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“[…] Robbo is among the most guilty when it comes to Premier League players letting the officials have it. And to compound things, he then placed an arm on Hatzidakis.

“I don’t care how light that contact might have been, you never touch an official in a moment of criticism or aggression. Not in my day. Not now. And that’s why I have sympathy with the linesman in this case. I don’t see him throwing out an elbow.

What I see is a reflex response which says: ‘Get away. Go away’. In the days which have followed, this official has been hung out to dry by his peers.”

As ever, it’s hard to disagree with Souness’ sentiments, even if they’re delivered as a stinging rebuke.

Players should just concentrate on getting on with, and winning games, and let any perceived issues with officials be dealt with by the powers that be.

Manchester United’s Roy Keane will surely concur with his fellow Sky Sports pundit after calling Robertson ‘a baby’ in Sky’s post-match review of the match against Arsenal.