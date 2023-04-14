Video: Frank Lampard is already making his excuses ahead of Chelsea’s Brighton test

Two games in charge for Frank Lampard have resulted in two losses for Chelsea and with no goals scored, and it appears the interim manager is already making his excuses ahead of the Blues test against Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the club’s former midfielder intimated that the quick turnaround of games isn’t giving him enough time to be able to work properly in training.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham reeling after being hit by untimely knee surgery for first-team star Video: ‘James Corden is director of football these days’ – Pundit savages Chelsea’s Lampard appointment Financial Fair Play behind Newcastle’s wide-reaching scouting initiative

That’s arguably something he will have known before accepting the position, so a half-hearted explanation doesn’t really cut it.