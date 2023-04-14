Video: Mikel Arteta praises “exceptional” David Moyes ahead of Arsenal’s clash with West Ham

After a poor Premier League season in which West Ham have struggled throughout, David Moyes will surely welcome some praise from his opposite number this weekend; Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta.

Ahead of the London derby, the Spaniard was asked to explain the respect he had for Moyes having worked under him when the Scot was manager of Everton.

Arteta was quick to praise him, even going as far as to suggest he was “exceptional.”

That’s not a description that too may Hammers fans will identify with this season, unless he manages to mastermind securing the three points against the league leaders.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

