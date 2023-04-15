Felipe Anderson has been in sensational form for Lazio this season and his performances for the Rome club is yet further evidence that David Moyes can’t get the best out of flair players.

In 2018, Anderson moved to West Ham from Lazio in a then club-record £36m deal, but things never worked and the winger was sold in 2021 for just £2.6m but with a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

The 30-year-old is showing what West Ham are missing out on this season as the Brazilian star has scored 10 goals and assisted a further nine across the 42 games he has played for Lazio this campaign.

Lazio are currently second in Serie A and Anderson’s contributions have helped them achieve this. West Ham fans will wonder how this has happened again as another talented player failed to produce under David Moyes, who is currently under pressure at the London club with relegation still a possibility.