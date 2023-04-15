Another blunder by Moyes as player he sold cheaply has bagged 19 G/A this season

West Ham FC
Posted by

Felipe Anderson has been in sensational form for Lazio this season and his performances for the Rome club is yet further evidence that David Moyes can’t get the best out of flair players.

In 2018, Anderson moved to West Ham from Lazio in a then club-record £36m deal, but things never worked and the winger was sold in 2021 for just £2.6m but with a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

The 30-year-old is showing what West Ham are missing out on this season as the Brazilian star has scored 10 goals and assisted a further nine across the 42 games he has played for Lazio this campaign.

Lazio are currently second in Serie A and Anderson’s contributions have helped them achieve this. West Ham fans will wonder how this has happened again as another talented player failed to produce under David Moyes, who is currently under pressure at the London club with relegation still a possibility.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Son’s first-time finish sees Tottenham edge ahead against Bournemouth
Video Conor Gallagher’s effort is deflected in as Chelsea take the lead against Brighton
Journalist hints that summer signing may already not be too happy with life at Newcastle
More Stories David Moyes Felipe Anderson

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.