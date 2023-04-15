Italian giants ‘appreciate’ Man United star who wants to restart his career ‘outside of England’

With injuries to key players to attend to ahead of a Europa League return, an FA Cup semi-final and the chase for a Champions League spot, Erik ten Hag has a lot to think about at Man United over the next few weeks.

That’s before the Dutchman can even begin to start thinking about player contracts and potential signings.

With Newcastle having lost at Aston Villa, the Red Devils can move three points ahead of the Magpies should they beat Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Without the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at the back that could be a tall order, nevertheless, United have to go all out for the points from now until the end of the 2022/23 campaign, such is the fine margins at the top end of the table.

One player who hasn’t featured for the club this season is Mason Greenwood, whose troubles have been well documented.

His is a hugely delicate situation for a variety of reasons, but it appears that the player himself may well have made a decision that will impact the Old Trafford outfit significantly.

According to Relevo, Greenwood is looking forward to restarting his career ‘outside of England.’ The outlet also note that AC Milan are a team that ‘appreciate’ his technical qualities.

It isn’t clear at this stage if Man United will block any potential request or whether they’ll want to save themselves any further drama and decide to allow Greenwood to move on.