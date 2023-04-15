Journalist hints that summer signing may already not be too happy with life at Newcastle

Life at St. James’ Park has been pretty special during the 2022/23 season, notwithstanding Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final failure against Man United, and an unexpected 3-0 humbling at Villa Park on Saturday.

The latter result could well have put the cat amongst the pigeons in terms of Champions League qualification, with pressure now possibly being Eddie Howe’s worst enemy as he attempts to guide his young side to the promised land.

The Magpies have eight games left to play in this Premier League campaign, but have three clubs within six points of them.

If Brighton were to win their games in hand, that would be four that will be breathing down Newcastle’s necks, and we we saw way back in the 90s when they were streaking clear, the pressure was the one thing which eventually derailed their title tilt.

In any event, it hasn’t all been sweetness and light for everyone involved with the club, and journalist, Dean Jones, believes that one summer signing may already be regretting moving to Tyneside.

“I think there’s probably a decision there for (Matt) Targett to make and to understand how he fits into the forward project,” he said to Give Me Sport.

“It’s probably not what he was expecting, to be on the bench as much as he is now.

“I still think Howe likes him. I’m just not sure that Targett is of the level that Newcastle are now pushing towards, which is Champions League football, ultimately, even Europa League football.”

Given that Kieran Tierney might well arrive on Tyneside this summer per The Telegraph (subscription required), that suggests that Targett could be surplus to requirements in any event or a back-up let-back at best.

A lack of games generally leaves players short on confidence too, so a move away might be best for all parties.