Leicester City have brought in Dean Smith until the end of the season and the primary reason for his appointment is said to be his connections to Aston Villa as the Foxes want two players.

Smith spent three years at Villa Park, where he became known for improving young players and knowing the Villa academy as he does, Leicester have their eye on two stars should they get relegated.

According to Football Insider, two players the Foxes like are Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey who are both currently impressing on loan at Championship high-fliers Middlesbrough.

It is set to be a chaotic summer for Leicester as the likes of Youri Tielemans and James Maddison are expected to leave the Premier League club irrespective of whether they go down or not. Smith’s primary job will be to stop this from happening as it would be a disaster for the club should they go down to the Championship.