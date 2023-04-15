Liverpool and Man City ‘seduced’ by ‘fantastic’ French midfield talent available for less than half of Bellingham’s fee

It’s often the case that when good players come onto the transfer market the same teams are generally circling to position themselves in readiness for a transfer.

That appears to be the case again for Liverpool and Manchester City, who have both previously been credited with an interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, and ESPN even noting that Pep Guardiola’s side remain favourites to sign the England international.

Such information is at odds with that obtained by FootMercato who suggest both Premier League sides have been ‘seduced’ by Nice star, Khephren Thuram, a player that his coach Didier Digard, was full of praise for when speaking to RMC, cited by FootMercato:

“Khephren, he is fantastic,” he said.

“He listens and implements (instructions). He has room for improvement and is in demand.”

The 22-year-old is slightly older than Bellingham, and his two goals and four assists in 35 games this season per WhoScored can’t really compare with his contemporary’s 10 goals and five assists in 37 club matches during 2022/23.

Perhaps it’s the cost element of the Bellingham deal that is swaying the English clubs towards a move for Thuram.

According to 90Min, Dortmund won’t allow the English midfielder to leave for any less than the €144m they received from Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele, and then you have to factor in the player’s wages.

Compare that with a reported €60m for Thuram, per FootMercato, and there’s a cogent argument that a move for the Frenchman makes much more sense.