Manchester United could still capitalise on RB Leipzig’s growing concerns over their ability to tie Dani Olmo down on a new contract.

The Spaniard is said to be particularly keen on the prospect of a switch to Barcelona in La Liga, though ‘is not averse’ to an alternative endpoint in England.

“Another Bundesliga midfielder hotly discussed in the Premier League is Dani Olmo. The Spaniard would like to join FC Barcelona, ​​but is not averse to a move to England,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest Fact Files for CaughtOffside.

“Manchester United are also among those interested whilst Leipzig are struggling to renew Olmo’s contract. The problem: Olmo wanted to have an immediate release clause for the summer of 2023 in the new contract.

“Originally, two clauses were agreed in the first round of negotiations last summer – one generally for any interested party (around €70-75m) and one for his home and desired destination Spain (around €60m).

“But now that the season has progressed and the club is looking ahead to the next, an immediate release clause could backfire badly.

“Chief amongst Leipzig’s fears is the possibility of a club signing Olmo shortly before the end of the transfer deadline – leaving the side with minimal time to find a replacement. In order to future-proof, Olmo should definitely stay for at least another year.”

With his contract currently set to expire in 2024 – not to mention amid the Spanish outfit’s financial turmoil – the Red Devils perhaps couldn’t ask for a better time to secure one of their targets this summer.

READ MORE: Exclusive: ‘Unlike Gravenberch’ – Manchester United told bargain price they could sign Sabitzer for

Aged 24, the Bundesliga star would bring down the average age of United’s midfield, whilst also offering an outlet to the club on either wing – a vital consideration whilst Jadon Sancho and Antony continue to underdeliver when it comes to goal contributions.

Though operating primarily as an attacking midfielder, Olmo has enjoyed some success on the flanks, registering six of his 10 goal contributions this term in more advanced positions.

His rate of four goals this term wouldn’t have alleviated the sheer over-reliance on Marcus Rashford in the forward line, of course, though it remains to be seen where the player’s long-term position would lie in an Erik ten Hag team.