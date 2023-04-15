Newcastle ace has asked for new contract but Eddie Howe isn’t sure

Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin has asked the St. James’ Park club for a new contract ahead of next season but manager Eddie Howe is open to offers for the 26-year-old.

The winger has a contract at the Magpies until 2026 but according to TEAMtalk, Saint-Maximin has instructed his agent to speak with Newcastle about a new deal as the Frenchman wants to stay at the club and be part of their project towards the top of the Premier League.

The French star is not a crucial player for Howe as he has not been a starter when everybody has been fit. The 26-year-old has been playing of late as Miguel Almiron has been absent through injury, and it is fair to say that the winger has done well.

Should he remain at the club beyond the summer, Saint-Maximin will likely be used as a rotation player, and that seems to be something the 26-year-old is happy with seeing as he is searching for a new deal on Tyneside – it will be down to Howe, however, if he gets that or not.