Photo: Everton star Dele Alli quits social media to concentrate on his recovery

It’s been a tumultuous time for Everton star, Dele Alli, and the player who had been on loan at Besiktas has decided to remove himself from social media to concentrate on his recovery after an operation.

Everton manager, Sean Dyche, alluded to, without directly mentioning, pictures of Alli doing the rounds that purported to show him inhaling laughing gas out of a balloon in a recent press conference, where he also talked about responsibility for certain actions and also the expected time frame Alli will be out with what appears to be quite a significant injury.

"He's 26… like most of us, they know certain things they should be doing, shouldn't be doing." Pure honesty on Dele Alli from Sean Dyche. pic.twitter.com/81dy7A6Adh — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 14, 2023

Alli himself posted a picture on his official Instagram account where he thanked everyone for their support and admitted it had been ‘a tough few weeks.’