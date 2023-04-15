Photo: First look at Leroy Sane’s bruised lips following incident with ex Liverpool man Sadio Mane

First pictures of Leroy Sane sporting a bruised lips have emerged following an incident with Sadio Mane mid-week, which resulted in the former Liverpool player punching him.

The altercation reportedly took place after the Champions League match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, which ended in a 3-0 defeat for the German giants.

Reports suggest that Sane and Mane had a heated argument, during which Sane allegedly used derogatory language towards Mane, calling him a “black sh*t”. This provoked Mane to punch Sane, resulting in visible bruising on Sane’s lips.

However, it was later revealed that Sane regretted his words and Mane apologised for his actions, and the two players reportedly made up.

Despite this, Mane faced consequences for his actions, with Thomas Tuchel confirming that he would miss the game against Hoffenheim.

Meanwhile Sane started the game, playing 59 minutes of the game that ended 1-1.

 

Thomas Tuchel has a huge task in hand to over turn the tie against Manchester City. They will need to score at least three goals without conceding any if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the next round.

