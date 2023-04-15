RB Leipzig looking to lure 21-year-old talent away from Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun has made a name for himself during the 2022/23 campaign as his loan spell in France with Stade Reims has been very successful.

The striker has scored 18 goals and has assisted a further three across 29 Ligue 1 matches and now many clubs are lining up a move for the Arsenal star this summer.

The 21-year-old is expected to return to North London at the end of the season, when the Premier League club will decide his future and at what price they would be willing to let him leave.

Where will Folarin Balogun end up next season?
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea, Manchester United seriously thinking about a move for 27-year-old Serie A star
One club now very confident of landing Jude Bellingham this summer after Liverpool exit
Chelsea hold talks with outsider for manager’s role as they were keen to speak to him

According to Todofichajes, one club that is interested in Balogun is RB Leipzig as the German club are set to be without star man Christopher Nkunku from next season, with the French star joining Chelsea.

Leipzig are said to want to add a goalscorer to their ranks and it would be a good next step for Balogun should Arsenal not want to give him a chance.

The Gunners could always insert a buy-back clause in his contract which would still keep them attached to the striker in some form, but all this will come down to Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board.

 

More Stories Folarin Balogun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.