Chelsea are interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Gavi at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has been a key player for the Spanish club in recent seasons and his performances have caught the attention of the London club.

Chelsea are hoping to put together a squad capable of winning the league title and they could certainly use more technical ability and creativity from the central areas. Gavi could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them and the 18-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player.

The Barcelona youngster is already regarded as one of the best young players in the world, and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea have now put together a plan to lure the highly talented midfielder to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Apparently, the Blues could look to appoint Luis Enrique as their manager and use the Spanish manager’s connection with Gavi to sign the midfielder. The 18-year-old has played under Enrique for the national team and the two share a close relationship.

Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality replacement for Graham Potter and Enrique could prove to be an exciting addition. The 52-year-old has won major trophies throughout his managerial career and he could help Chelsea challenge for the top honours once again.

The Blues have currently put Frank Lampard in charge on an interim basis and they are expected to name a permanent manager at the end of the season.