Tottenham star deactivates social media following abuse from fans

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro has deactivated his social media following the defeat against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth pulled off a stunning victory against Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling 3-2 win away from home.

Spurs took an early lead, but Bournemouth leveled before half-time due to a mistake from Pedro Porro.

And in the second half, Solanke capitalised on some more sloppy defending from Porro and Davinson Sanchez, giving the Cherries a 2-1 lead.

Former Bournemouth player Danjuma equalised for Spurs in the 88th minute, but it was Bournemouth who got the winning goal in the 95th minute with substitute Ouattara coming on to secure a sensational victory for Bournemouth.

Sanchez was viciously booed by Tottenham supporters for his part in the goal and was booed until he was taken off by the manager, a decision met by an applause. He was visibly distraught by the treatment of the supporters. Hugo Lloris has since then come out and slammed the fans for their behaviour.

But it looks like he was not the only player at the wrath end of Tottenham fans. Pedro Porro who also had a role in both the goals conceded must have also been on the receiving end of abuse online which has now led to him deactivating his Twitter and Instagram.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: ‘It’s an absolute circus’ – Mark Goldbridge puts the boot in on Chelsea
Liverpool and Man City ‘seduced’ by ‘fantastic’ French midfield talent available for less than half of Bellingham’s fee
Hugo Lloris slams Tottenham fans for their shocking behaviour towards Davinson Sanchez

The behavior of some fans towards players on social media has been a growing concern in recent years, with players often facing abusive messages and threats.

Porro’s decision to deactivate his social media accounts shows the impact that this can have on players’ mental health.

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Bournemouth when they face Newcastle United next Sunday at St. James’ Park.

More Stories Pedro Porro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.