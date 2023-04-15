Tottenham star deactivates social media following abuse from fans

Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro has deactivated his social media following the defeat against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth pulled off a stunning victory against Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling 3-2 win away from home.

Spurs took an early lead, but Bournemouth leveled before half-time due to a mistake from Pedro Porro.

And in the second half, Solanke capitalised on some more sloppy defending from Porro and Davinson Sanchez, giving the Cherries a 2-1 lead.

Former Bournemouth player Danjuma equalised for Spurs in the 88th minute, but it was Bournemouth who got the winning goal in the 95th minute with substitute Ouattara coming on to secure a sensational victory for Bournemouth.

Sanchez was viciously booed by Tottenham supporters for his part in the goal and was booed until he was taken off by the manager, a decision met by an applause. He was visibly distraught by the treatment of the supporters. Hugo Lloris has since then come out and slammed the fans for their behaviour.

But it looks like he was not the only player at the wrath end of Tottenham fans. Pedro Porro who also had a role in both the goals conceded must have also been on the receiving end of abuse online which has now led to him deactivating his Twitter and Instagram.

? Pedro Porro has deactivated his Instagram & Twitter account following abuse from Spurs fans after their defeat at home to Bournemouth. pic.twitter.com/MmUqwQwB8J — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) April 15, 2023

?Pedro Porro has deactivated his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/4n37OX0NvS — The Spurs Watch (@TheSpursWatch) April 15, 2023

The behavior of some fans towards players on social media has been a growing concern in recent years, with players often facing abusive messages and threats.

Porro’s decision to deactivate his social media accounts shows the impact that this can have on players’ mental health.