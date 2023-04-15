Video: Arnaut Danjuma equalises for Tottenham with a brilliant first time strike

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes were lifted as they managed to equalise, courtesy of a brilliant strike from their former Bournemouth player, Danjuma.

Coming off the bench to replace Davinson Sanchez in the second half, Danjuma wasted no time in making his mark.

A long throw-in from Perisic found its way to Danjuma just on the edge of the box, and he unleashed a fierce first time strike that beat the goalkeeper and found the back of the net.

Despite the goal being checked for offside due to Harry Kane’s positioning, it was allowed to stand, potentially securing an important point for Spurs.

