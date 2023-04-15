Video: Chelsea keeper Kepa plays manager again as he’s spotted giving out tactics to the team

Despite an exorbitant spending spree of nearly 600 million pounds in the last two transfer windows under owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea’s season has been nothing short of a nightmare.

The club’s struggles led to the sacking of Thomas Tuchel in September, followed by the short-lived tenure of former Brighton boss Graham Potter, who was also let go after just 7 months due to a lack of immediate results.

Frank Lampard has taken over as caretaker manager until the end of the season while the club searches for a long-term replacement.

However, Chelsea’s on-field performance remains disappointing, with the team currently languishing in 11th place in the table with only 39 points.

A telling indication of the club’s current state is evident from the following clip that shows the Chelsea goalkeeper giving what looks like tactical instructions to his teammates, only for Raheem Sterling to join in and offer his tactical suggestions.

Kepa is famously remembered for refusing to come off the bench despite the then Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri orders during the 2019 League Cup final against Manchester City.

Watch below ( footage courtesy Sky Sports):

That’s exactly how clueless we are atm ? nothing other then just vibes pic.twitter.com/gwPeWF1EWz — Muhammed Naeem (@muhammednaeem7) April 15, 2023