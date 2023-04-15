Video: Danny Welbeck comes on from the bench to equalise for Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Chelsea were found slacking in defense and former Arsenal man punished them with a towering header to level the score.

Evan Ferguson who had hit the post early in the game suffered an injury and had to be taken off. Welbeck came on to replace him and made an instant impact.

Pascal Gross was afforded too much space, allowing him to deliver a pinpoint left-footed cross, and Welbeck expertly climbed between two central defenders to head the ball into the net.

Watch the goal below:

