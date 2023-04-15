Video: ‘It’s an absolute circus’ – Mark Goldbridge puts the boot in on Chelsea

If Chelsea fans were looking for sympathy after their side’s defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion, they certainly weren’t going to get it from talkSPORT host, Mark Goldbridge.

Never one to mince his words, sometimes to his detriment, Goldbridge really went to town on the Blues and the fact that they’d only had 30 percent possession against the Seagulls.

His suggestion that it has become “an absolute circus” at Stamford Bridge won’t win him any friends, but it’s hard not to agree with his overall assessment of the performance and the state the club find themselves in.