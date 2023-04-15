Video: Kepa left flapping at thin air as Enciso rocket puts Brighton ahead at Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion have turned it around against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and how, with Kepa left flapping at thin air as Julio Enciso unleashed an Exocet into the top corner.

Conor Gallagher had given Frank Lampard’s side an early lead before they were pegged back just before half-time by Danny Welbeck’s goal.

As the clock ticked towards 70 minutes on a sunny afternoon in west London, Enciso was given the freedom of the Bridge to pick his spot and score an outrageous second for the visitors.

? Insane goal by Enciso! pic.twitter.com/hACWSZvtS0 — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) April 15, 2023

WOW! IT'S A JULIO ENCISO ROCKET AT STAMFORD BRIDGE! ? The Brighton man with a goal of the season contender to come-from-behind against Chelsea! Stream #PLGoalRush LIVE, or on demand after, here ? https://t.co/dTq6X1YLvx#OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/2dqQoMMK5v — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) April 15, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports, Optus Sport and fuboTV