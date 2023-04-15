Video: Mbappe’s outrageous back heel assist sets up Messi for third PSG goal against Lens

Paris Saint-Germain
When the world’s best players combine, it’s always a joy to watch, and Paris Saint-Germain eased into a three-goal lead against Lens thanks to an outrageous back heel assist from Kylian Mbappe that allowed Lionel Messi to bury the ball in the back of the net.

The hosts were already two goals to the good before a sharp passing move saw the Argentinian play the ball into the Frenchman.

In one unbelievable movement, Mbappe had played it back into Messi’s path and he made no mistake.

Glorious!

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+ Foot Direct

