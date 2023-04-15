Video: Mbappe’s outrageous back heel assist sets up Messi for third PSG goal against Lens

When the world’s best players combine, it’s always a joy to watch, and Paris Saint-Germain eased into a three-goal lead against Lens thanks to an outrageous back heel assist from Kylian Mbappe that allowed Lionel Messi to bury the ball in the back of the net.

The hosts were already two goals to the good before a sharp passing move saw the Argentinian play the ball into the Frenchman.

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham star deactivates social media following abuse from fans Video: ‘It’s an absolute circus’ – Mark Goldbridge puts the boot in on Chelsea Liverpool and Man City ‘seduced’ by ‘fantastic’ French midfield talent available for less than half of Bellingham’s fee

In one unbelievable movement, Mbappe had played it back into Messi’s path and he made no mistake.

Glorious!

Look at this assist from Mbappe ? He puts it on a plate for Messi to finish off! ? PSG race into a 3-0 lead over Lens. pic.twitter.com/wRsiWKYHqn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+ Foot Direct