Video: Son’s first-time finish sees Tottenham edge ahead against Bournemouth

It took a little while to arrive, but Son Heung-min was in the right place to fire Tottenham ahead with a first-time shot against Bournemouth.
The move was a simple enough piece of play from the hosts, Clement Lenglet playing a long ball out from the back which found Ivan Perisic in behind.
A simple ball to Son gave him the easiest of chances and he made no mistake.
GOAL | Tottenham 1-0 Bournemouth
GOAL | Tottenham 1-0 Bournemouth
?? Heung-min Son
Son Heung-min SCORES!!
? 1 – 0 Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth
? 1 – 0 Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth
Goal no. 101 for Heung-Min Son! ?
Goal no. 101 for Heung-Min Son! ?
