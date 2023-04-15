Video: Son’s first-time finish sees Tottenham edge ahead against Bournemouth

Tottenham FC
Posted by

It took a little while to arrive, but Son Heung-min was in the right place to fire Tottenham ahead with a first-time shot against Bournemouth.

The move was a simple enough piece of play from the hosts, Clement Lenglet playing a long ball out from the back which found Ivan Perisic in behind.

A simple ball to Son gave him the easiest of chances and he made no mistake.

Pictures from ESPN, fuboTV and NBC Sports Soccer

