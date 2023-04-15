Video: Son’s first-time finish sees Tottenham edge ahead against Bournemouth

It took a little while to arrive, but Son Heung-min was in the right place to fire Tottenham ahead with a first-time shot against Bournemouth.

The move was a simple enough piece of play from the hosts, Clement Lenglet playing a long ball out from the back which found Ivan Perisic in behind.

More Stories / Latest News Video Conor Gallagher’s effort is deflected in as Chelsea take the lead against Brighton Journalist hints that summer signing may already not be too happy with life at Newcastle Tottenham willing to break transfer record for Barcelona star

A simple ball to Son gave him the easiest of chances and he made no mistake.

GOAL | Tottenham 1-0 Bournemouth ?? Heung-min Sonpic.twitter.com/hbrUkeOG98 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 15, 2023

Pictures from ESPN, fuboTV and NBC Sports Soccer