Chelsea looking to rival Real Madrid for £50m Man City star

Chelsea and Real Madrid are reportedly both interested in signing Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claims the Argentine striker will ask to leave the Etihad if Pep Guardiola cannot offer him more first-team minutes.

Although Alvarez, 23, enjoyed a really impressive World Cup campaign which of course saw the South Americans lift the prestigious trophy, with Erling Haaland among the Cityens’ options, the 23-year-old somehow finds himself a second choice.

And understandably keen to be the star of the show, the former River Plate hitman, who is currently valued at £50m (Transfermarkt) could leave the defending champions just 12 months after joining.

Real Madrid are believed to have Alvarez on their shortlist as they prepare for the inevitable decline of veteran forward Karim Benzema.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are also understood to be in the mix. The Blues are desperately lacking an outright goalscorer but their pursuit of Manchester City’s number 19 will depend on who the Londoners’ next permanent manager is and that is something that won’t be decided until the end of the season.

During his first year with Manchester City, Alvarez, who has five years left on his deal, has scored 14 goals in 38 matches in all competitions.