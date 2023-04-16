Lazio and Italy striker Ciro Immobile has reportedly been taken to hospital, along with his children, after the forward’s car was involved in a crash with a tram.

The shocking accident, which is believed to have happened on Sunday morning, involved Immobile’s vehicle, which he was driving just minutes from Lazio’s home ground Stadio Olimpico, and a local tram.

Treated at the scene by emergency services, according to the Mirror, the Lazio hitman, along with at least one of his children, have been taken to a nearby hospital via an ambulance.

Moving to Lazio from Sevilla in 2016, Immobile is now the Biancocelesti’s club captain and after netting 194 goals in 289 matches, in all competitions, the 33-year-old Italian will go down as one of the Serie A’s most prolific goalscorers.

The Lazio hitman also has 15 senior international goals to his name after being awarded 55 caps and was part of the Italian national team who lifted the 2020 Euros.