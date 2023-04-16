Eddie Howe provides update on Allan Saint-Maximin following thigh injury

Eddie Howe has spoken about Allan Saint-Maximin’s recent injury.

The Newcastle United winger was last in action against West Ham United at the start of the month, and despite thumping the Hammers 5-1, the Magpies’ celebrations were dampened after the Frenchman suffered an untimely thigh injury.

Having missed his side’s last two matches, including Saturday afternoon’s 3-0 defeat against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, Saint-Maximin’s possible return is still unknown.

And providing an update on the former Nice attacker’s fitness status, Howe, who spoke to reporters after the Villa defeat, as quoted by the Chronicle, said: “I’m not sure at the moment (on Saint-Maximin).

“We’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully, we’ll know more in the next few days.”

With the Magpies now entering a crucial period in their season and Howe not having the deepest of squads at his disposal, fans will be desperate to see their exciting number 10 back in action as soon as possible.

The northeast giants’ next match is scheduled to be against Tottenham on 23 April, and with both sides vying for a place in the league’s top four, the importance of next weekend’s match needs not to be mentioned.