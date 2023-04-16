English midfielder tempted to join Crystal Palace in summer

Crystal Palace are said to be monitoring the situation of Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Wharton.

The 18-year-old has broken into the Balckburn team this season and has gone to play 12 times in the Championship for Rovers, scoring once and assisting once so far this campaign.

Ahead of the summer window, it is being reported that Crystal Palace are interested in the teenager and that the midfielder would be interested in a move to Selhurst Park – even if it means working his way through the ranks.

However, a move might become harder if Blackburn get promoted to the Premier League. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are currently sat in the play-offs spots in sixth with five games to go and going up is still a possibility.

Wharton would be one for the future for Crystal Palace but they have work to do to bring him to London.