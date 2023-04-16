Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Serie A giants ‘appreciate’ Barcelona star; linked with summer clearout

Franck Kessie is keen on remaining at the Camp Nou beyond the summer window, despite clear interest from Inter Milan, Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed in his latest column for CaughtOffside.

It had been suggested by Spanish outlet AS (via SPORT) that the club would be prepared to move the Ivorian as part of a possible number of exits in the interest of clearing the wage bill and freeing up funds for incomings.

“Franck Kessié wants to stay at Barça, his agent has been very clear on this,” the Italian journalist wrote. “He hopes to stay and have more chances there; Inter Milan appreciate Kessié, he’s one of the names they have on the list and already wanted him in January, let’s see if Financial Fair Play will change the situation in the summer.”

The Catalan giants are understood to be keen on adding Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan and PSG’s Lionel Messi to their ranks at the end of the season.

With the former AC Milan star being significantly younger (26) than the former (32), nevermind the latter (35), however, one does have to question the logic behind such a move that would certainly put the club under some increased pressure in the long-run.

Admittedly, in Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, it’s not as if Xavi’s outfit is completely devoid of youthful options in the middle of the park, though it’s hard to imagine either target willing to take massive wage cuts.

Only time will tell in that regard, though it will be difficult for the club to avoid the emotional pull associated with the potential return of arguably their most gifted midfielder of all time.