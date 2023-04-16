Key Arsenal man absent for important West Ham clash

Having watched Manchester City beat Leicester City 3-1 on Saturday, Arsenal, set to play West Ham on Sunday, will know the pressure is back on them if they’re to remain favourites for this season’s title.

Preparing to square off against David Moyes’ struggling Hammers, today’s London derby is set to be a fiery encounter and Mikel Arteta will know his young Gunners will need to be at their brilliant best if they’re to come away from the London Stadium with all three points.

Arsenal’s chances have been dealt a blow though after defender William Saliba is confirmed to be absent following an injury to his back.

Missing the Londoners’ last five matches (TM), there was hope the Frenchman could be fit enough to return against West Ham today. That isn’t the case though, with Football London confirming the 22-year-old is not part of the Gunners’ matchday squad.

Sunday afternoon’s match-up between West Ham and Arsenal is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

