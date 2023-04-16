Leeds United are linked with a move for Barcelona winger – already “met” with his representatives

Leeds United are reportedly in talks with the representatives of Abde Ezzalzouli, the 21-year-old Moroccan star currently on loan at La Liga side Osasuna from Barcelona, according to Sport.

As per the report, the future of the talented winger at Barcelona remains uncertain, with his season at Osasuna set to be evaluated by the Catalan club, along with his performances in their upcoming pre-season.

Barcelona’s financial condition will also be taken into consideration when making a decision on Ezzalzouli’s future at the club.

The report further states that several clubs are interested in the young striker, with Aston Villa and Leeds United mentioned as the two clubs keen on securing his services. It goes on to claim that Ezzalzouli’s agent has reportedly traveled to England and “met” with Leeds United to discuss his client’s future.

This season, Ezzalzouli has made 27 appearances for Osasuna, scoring 5 goals and providing 2 assists. His impressive performances for the Spanish club earned him a call-up to the Moroccan national team for Qatar World Cup in 2022.