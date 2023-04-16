Leeds United striker could make move to Premier League giants in summer

Chelsea FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are worried they could lose star forward Wilfried Gnonto this summer after just one season with the Yorkshire club. 

The 19-year-old joined the Premier League club from FC Zurich last summer for a bargain £3.8m deal but having impressed on his debut season for the Whites, clubs such as Chelsea are interested in luring him away during the upcoming window.

According to TalkSPORT, the West London club are pushing – along with AC Milan and Juventus – to sign Gnonto and with a contract at Elland Road until 2027, Leeds are under no pressure to sell the Italian star.

The forward has played 17 times in the Premier League this season for Leeds, scoring two goals and assisting a further three. The Yorkshire club will make a significant profit should they sell the Italian this summer but they will likely try their best to keep him unless they are relegated from the English top flight.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano issues two-midfielder update ahead of Liverpool’s summer revamp
Veteran Real Madrid midfielder extends contract until 2024
Bukayo Saka benches Arsenal teammate in Fantasy Team ahead of West Ham clash
More Stories Wilfried Gnonto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.