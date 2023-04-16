Louis Saha does not think Wout Weghorst deserves to be signed permanently by Manchester United.

The former United and Fulham hitman has not pulled any punches while assessing Weghorst’s performances for the Red Devils.

Brought in by Erik Ten Hag as an emergency attacking signing in January following Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprise exit, the Netherlands international has been tasked with leading the Red Devils’ line.

Despite working hard and playing the role of a deep laying forward, Weghorst has struggled to find the back of the net. Scoring just two goals in 21 appearances, it is clear the 30-year-old is a long way off the prolific marksmen the United faithful have become accustomed to over the years.

And weighing in on Weghorst’s poor output, Saha, the striker’s latest critic, doesn’t believe the on-loan Burnley forward ‘is the answer’ to United’s problems.

“In terms of numbers, it’s clear that Wout Weghorst needs to score more goals because that is what a club like Manchester United need. When the ball is coming through from Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford or Antony, you need a striker who can score 15-20 goals a season,” Saha told Paddy Power, as quoted by MEN.

“However, it’s not good enough that he’s scored twice in 20 games, and I don’t see that changing before the end of the season. In terms of his mentality, he works hard, but that is not good enough.

“For me, he hasn’t done enough to show people that he deserves his spot in the team beyond the summer. The manager has a better idea as he sees him in training every day, but for me, Wout is not the answer.”

