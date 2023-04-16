Premier League clubs on alert as Borussia Monchengladbach director confirms Marcus Thuram is leaving on a free

Marcus Thuram who is reportedly a target some of the top Premier League clubs is not going to sign a new contract with Borussia Monchengladbach.

This has been confirmed by the club director who expressed his disappointment that both Thuram and Ramy Bensebaini are set to leave the club on a free after an agreement could not be reached over a new contract.

The Gladbach director told the club’s official website:

“We were in open discussions with both players and knew the situation. It is a shame that they won’t be extending their current contracts, which expire in the summer, because both of them have given us a lot from a sporting perspective over the past four years. We also understand that our fans are disappointed that both of them aren’t staying. In the past years, it has always been part of our approach to pick up talented players, develop them further, and at a certain point in time also allow them to leave, because we can’t keep them forever. In an ideal world, we would have picked up an attractive transfer fee. It is obviously not good that it isn’t the case this time. However, both of them are players that can make the difference in games. Both have helped us immensely on the pitch in the past few years and are still doing that now, so despite all our justified disappointment, they have still earned a worthy send-off.”

His current contract expires in June 2023 which means he prolific striker will be leaving on a free at the end of season.

This will put clubs like Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle on alert with all three of them strongly linked with a move for him over the last few months.

He has scored 16 goals and assisted 6 goals in 29 appearances for the club this season.