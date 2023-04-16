Liverpool’s plans have adapted somewhat since it became clear that Jude Bellingham would no longer be affordable for a club likely to finish outside the Champions League spots this term.

As things stand, Matheus Nunes has gone down the pecking order in the Reds’ shortlist for the upcoming summer window, as has been exclusively revealed by Fabrizio Romano on CaughtOffside, whilst Ryan Gravenberch remains a subject of interest.

“Ryan Gravenberch is one of many names appreciated by Liverpool, not the only one. There are many opportunities, also Bayern still hope to be able to keep the player. Gravenberch will decide in May/June after speaking to Thomas Tuchel and the board,” the Italian columnist wrote. “Matheus Nunes is one of the players monitored by Liverpool – Jürgen Klopp himself said in press conferences that they have almost 12 players in the list… but Nunes is no longer a priority target. Just one of the players followed by them.”

Bayern Munich will be somewhat reluctant to let a recent signing leave in the space of a year, though perhaps could be tempted to ease their stance in light of their clear need to recruit a top striker.

That will require some outgoings on the Allianz Arena-dwelling outfit’s part and perhaps the positive relationship between the two clubs – one that has enabled both Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara to trade places – could provide the Merseysiders with an advantage heading into the end of the season.

Liverpool need a quality midfielder and Bayern need funds to fill the chasm left by Robert Lewandowski’s departure.

Perhaps the two clubs can come together again to support each other’s pressing needs.