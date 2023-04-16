Sheffield United legend Eddie Colquhoun passed away earlier today at the age of 78.

The Scottish defender joined the club in 1968 and was instantly appointed as captain, leading the team with his no-nonsense approach to defending.

Known for his tough tackles, Colquhoun quickly became a fan favorite at Bramall Lane. He was a vital part of the Sheffield United side that achieved promotion to the First Division during the 1970/71 season.

Over his decade-long tenure at the club, Colquhoun made a remarkable 416 appearances and scored 21 goals in all competitions.

Sheffield United is desperately sad to report the passing of one of our greatest captains, Eddie Colquhoun. Our love and thoughts go to Fiona, Heather and all of Eddie's loved ones at this saddest of times. — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 16, 2023

Sheffield United expressed their sadness and honoured him with the following statement on their official website:

“Sheffield United Football Club is desperately sad to report the passing of one of our greatest captains, Eddie Colquhoun. Eddie was a true gentleman. He loved his career and adored his Blades, and it was no surprise that after his American adventures, he returned to the area and stayed, working in a number of roles until his retirement. The club will miss him hugely, and his loss leaves another colossal hole in our family and, of course in his own, and our love and thoughts go to Fiona, Heather and all of them at this saddest of times.”

Rest in peace, Eddie Colquhoun.