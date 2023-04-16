Veteran Real Madrid midfielder extends contract until 2024

Toni Kroos will stay at Real Madrid until the end of next season.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, who claims the veteran German midfielder has committed to Los Blancos for another 12 months.

Kroos, 33, joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has since gone on to become one of the club’s most successful ever players.

Featuring in 405 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos, the experienced 33-year-old has lifted 19 major trophies, including four Champions League and three La Liga titles.

Widely regarded as one of the best central midfielders to ever play the game, Kroos, despite now being in the twilight of his career, still has a lot to offer, and that has been echoed by Madrid’s willingness to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Not only that but with Carlo Ancelotti’s side reportedly in the running to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham (The Times), Kroos’ vast experience would undoubtedly prove beneficial when it comes to bedding in the club’s next generation of talent.