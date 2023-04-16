Video: Diogo Dalot doubles Man United’s lead after brilliant work from Antony

Man United have moved into a 2-0 lead at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest with the second goal coming courtesy of Diogo Dalot. 

Erik ten Hag’s side opened the scoring in the first half after Antony tapped the ball into an empty net and the Red Devils have battered the home side ever since.

Keylor Navas will be credited for keeping the score at 1-0 throughout the match but that eventually changed after some brilliant work from Antony, which led to Dalot finishing Forest off with a tidy finish.

