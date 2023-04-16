Video: Man United’s Bruno Fernandes denied by sensational save from Keylor Navas

Man United were 2-0 winners over Nottingham Forest on Sunday to move up to third in the Premier League.

Goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot helped Erik ten Hag’s side to all three points but that scoreline could have been a lot more if it wasn’t for Keylor Navas and some poor finishing.

The Red Devils had a total of 22 shots with eight being on target and the best stop of the lot was a fingertip save from a Bruno Fernandes shot.

United performed a well-worked corner routine and Fernandes’ shot at the end of it was stopped impressively by Forest’s Champions League winner.