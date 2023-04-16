Video: Said Benrahma pulls one back for West Ham after silly Gabriel tackle

West Ham United have pulled a goal back in their clash with Arsenal at the London Stadium as a Said Benrahma penalty has made it 2-1. 

The Gunners blew the home side away after 10 minutes as goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard helped the away side storm into a 2-0 lead.

Mikel Arteta’s side have taken their foot off of the gas since and that has allowed the Hammers back into the match.

A silly foul in the box from Gabriel, following a mistake from Thomas Partey, lead to Benrahma converting from the penalty spot as the game now stands at 2-1.

