Video: Said Benrahma pulls one back for West Ham after silly Gabriel tackle

West Ham United have pulled a goal back in their clash with Arsenal at the London Stadium as a Said Benrahma penalty has made it 2-1.

The Gunners blew the home side away after 10 minutes as goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard helped the away side storm into a 2-0 lead.

Mikel Arteta’s side have taken their foot off of the gas since and that has allowed the Hammers back into the match.

A silly foul in the box from Gabriel, following a mistake from Thomas Partey, lead to Benrahma converting from the penalty spot as the game now stands at 2-1.

West Ham are BACK in it! Saïd Benrahma scores from the penalty spot ? pic.twitter.com/UrxE63VG1Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 16, 2023