West Ham vs Arsenal team news: Mikel Arteta without key player due to groin injury

Arsenal travel to the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon to face a struggling West Ham side as the Gunners look to respond to Man City’s win on Saturday.

The Manchester club beat Leicester 3-1 to bring the gap at the top down to three points and Pep Guardiola’s side have a lot of momentum at present which is putting pressure on the North London club.

Arsenal drew 2-2 against Liverpool last time out and unlike West Ham, they had all week to prepare for this match. Arteta’s side will be confident of getting all three points today and moving one step closer to the Premier League title.

Arteta has made one change from the game at Anfield with Kieran Tierney coming in for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

William Saliba misses out with a back injury whilst Zinchenko picked up a groin injury last weekend against Liverpool. According to Jordan Campbell, the issue is said to not be serious and the Ukrainian is being rested as a precaution.

? Here’s how we line up to face West Ham… ? Tierney starts at the back

? Gabriel Jesus leads the line

? Nketiah returns to the squad pic.twitter.com/05b9FRa9h6 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2023

As for West Ham, the home side were in Europa Conference League action midweek drawing 1-1 with Gent. David Moyes’ side had a huge win last time out in the league beating Fulham 1-0, which propelled them up the table.

Today is also a big day for the Hammers as teams around them had victories yesterday and with some still to play, a result would be helpful in their fight to stay up.

Moyes has made three changes from the Fulham clash last weekend with Ogbonna, Fornals and Ings dropping out for Kehrer, Benrahma and Paqueta.