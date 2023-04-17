Exclusive: Arsenal ace among transfer targets for Euro giants as another player looks too expensive

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is one of the players on the list of RB Leipzig for the summer transfer window as they eye up a new signing up front ahead of next season.

Balogun has shone on loan at Reims this term and it remains to be seen if he’ll stay at Arsenal, where he doesn’t look particularly likely to see much playing time due to the presence of attacking players like Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Balogun is being considered by Leipzig at the moment as the Bundesliga outfit are keen to sign a new striker, with Lille’s Jonathan David another name appreciated by them, though he now looks likely to be too expensive.

Balogun could therefore be a decent alternative for Leipzig, though Romano adds that there are plenty of other clubs interested in the 21-year-old following his hugely impressive stint in Ligue 1.

Folarin Balogun celebrates a goal for Reims

“RB Leipzig will sign a new striker for sure. Jonathan David is appreciated but too expensive, almost impossible; Balogun is in the list for sure but there are many clubs keen on signing him,” Romano said.

“I think the best option for Balogun is to be a regular starter also next season, he needs to play again and again.”

On David’s future following his strong Lille form, Romano added: “I’m sure there will be more clubs in the race in the next weeks and months.

Jonathan David celebrates scoring for Lille

“I’m told he’d love La Liga or Premier League as destinations. I think he’s perfect for Spanish football.”

