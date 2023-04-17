Manchester United scouts have watched Monaco defender Axel Disasi as he emerges as one of their potential transfer targets for the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’.

Disasi has impressed in Ligue 1 in recent times and it’s not too surprising to see him linked with a big name like Man Utd, though French football expert Jonathan Johnson recently told CaughtOffside that he wasn’t convinced he was quite at the level for a transfer to somewhere like Old Trafford just yet.

United already have Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as options in defence, so it remains to be seen if Disasi makes sense as a priority for them this summer.

Still, if the Red Devils do decide to pursue the France international, it seems they won’t be facing competition from Chelsea, with Romano not aware of anything concrete involving the Blues and the 25-year-old.

“I’m not aware of Chelsea interest in Axel Disasi, I’m told there’s nothing concrete at this stage,” Romano said.

“Manchester United have been linked as they sent their scouts to follow Disasi but nothing else at this stage.

“The player’s price tag will be decided by the new Monaco director; so we have to wait until that appointment is made to find out more.”