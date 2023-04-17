Barcelona have plan to lure Man City star to Camp Nou this summer

Barcelona are very interested in bringing Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan to the Camp Nou this summer and have a plan to make sure that becomes reality.

The Catalan club are still suffering from financial issues and will explore the free agents market for top-quality players this summer.

The La Liga giants are already in contact with the German star over a move and in order to make that happen they are willing to offer the 32-year-old a pay rise on his current Man City deal, reports Football Insider.

The Spanish giants will achieve this by adding bonuses and incentives to Gundogan’s contract which will eventually see it go beyond the £140,000-per-week he currently earns at the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona are said to also be working on bringing Lionel Messi back to the club ahead of next season and the World Cup winner will certainly earn a big contract.

The money needed for this transfer will likely affect the Gundogan deal as the La Liga giants look to get their house in order to make both signings happen. This upcoming window is a big one for Xavi and the Barca hierarchy as they look to recruit effectively in order for the Catalan club to be competing at the top of the European game again next season.