Todd Boehly lays into “embarrassing” Chelsea players with major intervention to try and save season

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has hit out at the club’s players, calling them “embarrassing” in a major intervention after the defeat at home to Brighton at the weekend.

The Blues have lost all three games since Frank Lampard took over as interim manager, with their season continuing to spiral out of control despite huge spending in the transfer market and a few changes in manager.

According to the Telegraph, this has now led to Boehly taking aim at the club’s players himself, with he and the other co-owners entering the Stamford Bridge dressing room after the 2-1 loss against Brighton.

The report makes it clear that Boehly waited until Lampard had spoken to the players before saying a few words of his own, but this certainly doesn’t seem like a positive sign at all.

Serious questions will be being asked of the Chelsea ownership, who have made sweeping changes since purchasing the club from Roman Abramovich, but without any success to show for it so far.

Sacking Thomas Tuchel and hiring Graham Potter looks a big mistake, and CFC fans will hope Boehly and co. can get the next managerial appointment right.