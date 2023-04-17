Club will not listen to offers for Liverpool target says reliable journalist

Reports emerged on Monday that Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch is enthusiastic over a potential move to Liverpool this summer but the German giants will not listen to offers for the midfielder.

The 20-year-old has played just 711 minutes since moving from Ajax last summer and is not happy about his situation at the Bundesliga club.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing Gravenberch but the Dutch star is not for sale in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel and the Bayern hierarchy are said to all believe in him, therefore, the Bavarian club will not listen to offers.

News @RGravenberch: Yes, he's unhappy with his situation and Arsenal and Liverpool are in. But the player is definitely NOT for sale in summer – for the bosses and for Tuchel confirmed again. They all believe in him. Bayern won't listen to offers.

Earlier in the day, Sky Sports reported that Gravenberch is enthusiastic about the opportunity to steer his development back on track at Anfield, with Liverpool having made a strong pitch to the player’s camp to sign him during the upcoming window.

The Reds are in desperate need of midfielders but are out of the race for their first choice in Jude Bellingham.

The search for at least two midfielders is currently ongoing but it looks like two of their main targets are now out of the picture with Bayern Munich refusing to sell Gravenberch.