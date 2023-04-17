Arsenal willing to offer £80m for senior England international

Arsenal would be prepared to offer West Ham £80m for midfielder Declan Rice.

That’s according to journalist Paul Brown, who believes the Gunners could target the England international once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

Despite being a mainstay in the Hammers’ first team since he made his club debut on the final day of the 2016-17 season, Rice, 24, looks certain to leave the club at the end of the season.

Although David Moyes’ side appears on course to remain in the Premier League, fans will probably feel that their captain has outgrown their club with the midfielder now looking for bigger and better challenges, likely with a club competing in next season’s Champions League.

Although Rice is set to have a host of top clubs interested in signing him this summer, with Arsenal a side very much on the up, as well as European football as good as guaranteed next season, the Emirates could be the 24-year-old’s next destination.

And speaking about the possibility of Mikel Arteta’s Gunners meeting their London rivals’ sky-high valuation, transfer specialist Brown, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “I think Arsenal would certainly be willing to pay £80 million for Declan Rice.

“That is not close to where he’s valued by West Ham though, which is the problem. I do think even if Arsenal don’t win the title, they will spend big this summer because their owners can see that they’re on to a winner with Arteta and that they’re on the cusp of something really good.

“And if they were to win the title, I think that would just push the budget up even further.”

During his time with West Ham, Rice, who has two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 25 goals in 234 matches in all competitions.