Newcastle handed boost after Magpies told linked striker would relish St James’ Park move

Watford striker Joao Pedro would ‘jump at’ the chance to join Newcastle United in the summer.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who believes the Brazilian hitman would welcome a move to St James’ Park amid mounting interest from Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

Looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season, which could include playing in the Champions League, Newcastle United are believed to be ‘keeping tabs on’ Watford’s number 10.

And ahead of an important summer transfer window that could see Howe splash the cash, Pedro, 21, is a candidate to move to the Premier League with Watford, currently sitting 12th in the Championship, looking unlikely of winning promotion back to England’s top-flight.

And speaking to GiveMeSport about the possibility of the Magpies luring the talented South American to the northeast, transfer specialist O’Rourke, said: “This is long-term interest from Newcastle for Joao Pedro. They tried to sign him last January, but weren’t able to get a deal over the line. They’ve continued to keep tabs on him.

“He’s obviously been in the Championship with Watford this season, so I’m sure the player would jump at the chance to move back to the Premier League as it doesn’t look like Watford are going to win promotion back to the top flight.

“As I said, the chance to go to Newcastle with potential Champions League football on offer – I’m sure this is something Joao Pedro would jump at.”

During his three years with Watford, Pedro, who has five years left on his deal, has scored 24 goals in 107 matches in all competitions.