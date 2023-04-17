Chronicle journalist Lee Ryder criticized Newcastle defender Fabian Schar for his performance against Aston Villa this weekend.
Newcastle suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat and were completely outplayed by Unai Emery’s men at Villa Park with Watkins bagging a brace and Jacob Ramsey adding the other.
While The Athletic’s Gregg Evans added: “Watkins is ripping Schar. The #NUFC backline can’t handle him. The Newcastle CB already on a yellow card for sliding in late.”
Overall Schar has impressed with his performances this season alongside summer signing Sven Botman.