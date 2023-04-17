Journalist slammed Newcastle defender after his poor performance vs. Aston Villa

Chronicle journalist Lee Ryder criticized Newcastle defender Fabian Schar for his performance against Aston Villa this weekend.

Newcastle suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat and were completely outplayed by Unai Emery’s men at Villa Park with Watkins bagging a brace and Jacob Ramsey adding the other.

Lee Ryder wrote: “Struggled throughout in his worst display of the season. Also booked in the first half for foul on Watkins.”

Journalist Andrew Musgrove wrote on Twitter: “Really poor first goal for #NUFC to concede. Lucky not to be another down. Trippier & Schar really struggling. Improvement needed.”

While The Athletic’s Gregg Evans added: “Watkins is ripping Schar. The #NUFC backline can’t handle him. The Newcastle CB already on a yellow card for sliding in late.”

Overall Schar has impressed with his performances this season alongside summer signing Sven Botman.

