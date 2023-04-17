Leeds vs Liverpool team news: Fan favourite returns to Reds bench

Leeds and Liverpool go head-to-head at Elland Road on Monday night in what is a big match for both clubs as they look to achieve their goals this season.

Three points would move Leeds up to 15th in the Premier League table but more importantly, open up a six-point gap between the Yorkshire club and the relegation zone with very few games to go.

Javi Gracia has helped Leeds obtain valuable points since his appointment but his side were hammered last time out against Crystal Palace at home, losing 5-1 despite taking the lead in the clash.

The Spanish coach has made two changes from that heavy defeat with Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford coming out for Kristensen and Rodrigo.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are winless in four matches but performed excellently in the second half of their clash against Arsenal last weekend to salvage a 2-2 having been 2-0 down.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled away from home this season and three points have been a rarity on their travels this campaign. Achieving that today would see the Reds bring the gap to Brighton down to two points as the Merseyside club look to bring some sort of European football to Anfield next year.

For tonight’s match, Klopp has made no changes from the Arsenal draw but Liverpool fans will be over the moon to see Luis Diaz on the bench.