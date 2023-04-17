Leif Davis was expected to be a potential left-back answer for Leeds United by Jesse Marsch, but Davis was later sold to Ipswich Town, where he has reached 15 goals and assists this season.

When Marsch led the Leeds team to Australia for preseason, Davis was the only known left-back after Junior Firpo was injured against Blackpool. He made his debut in Brisbane’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa.

However, Leeds decided to let him go and continued playing Pascal Struijk on the left side of the field throughout the first half of the campaign.

Davis has played a significant role in Ipswich’s success this season. He has started all 38 of Ipswich’s 41 League games, missing just three. He has racked up an impressive 15 goals and assists in that period, including three goals and 12 assists.

He reached that milestone on Saturday when Ipswich thrashed Charlton 6-0. Davis scored his third goal of the season and added an assist. The defender is showcasing his abilities when given game time.