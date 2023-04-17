Liverpool could reportedly land Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for as little as £25million this summer.

The Netherlands international is one of a number of midfield players on the Reds’ radar after this difficult season, with a major rebuild surely needed at Anfield, particularly in the middle of the park.

According to the Times, Gravenberch could leave Bayern for a bargain fee of just £25m, which would then allow Liverpool to invest more money in someone like Chelsea’s Mason Mount, who would cost more like £70m.

If LFC could land two talents like Gravenberch and Mount for a combined £95m, that would surely go down as immense business that could help them get back to their best again next season.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp’s men face an uphill task to get into the top four, so they’ll surely be busy making the necessary changes to this struggling squad.

Bringing in Gravenberch and Mount could be superb work by Liverpool to give them the replacements they need for players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.